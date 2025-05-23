Physician offers safety tips for Memorial Day weekend 

News release

As the Memorial Day holiday weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, you may have plans to spend time with family and friends under the warm California sun socializing and enjoying the outdoors.

But whether you’ll be going to the beach, grilling, hiking, camping, road tripping or boating, it’s important to take certain precautions to protect your health and the health of your loved ones.

Here are some simple tips from Dr. Cynthia Uypitching, a family medicine physician with Kaiser Permanente in Santa Clarita, which will help you stay safe while enjoying the long holiday weekend.

Stay Hydrated

“It’s critically important to be sufficiently hydrated while spending time out in the sun,” Uypitching said in a news release from Kaiser. “That way, you can prevent suffering heat stress that often arrives unexpectedly, and, if not treated, can turn into a heat stroke.”

When it comes to heat exhaustion, Uypitching says you should pay attention to your body for certain signs. They include headaches, lightheadedness, nausea, confusion, irritability or an upset stomach. “If you experience these symptoms, find a way to cool off, avoid the sun, drink water or an electrolyte replacement like Gatorade. If there’s no improvement, you should seek medical attention.”

Outdoor Activities

Whether you’ll be at the beach or participating in other outdoor activities such as sports, consider taking the following precautions, Uypitching said.

• Make sure you bring necessary items such as plenty of water, sunscreen, a hat and maybe even a hand-held fan.

• Don’t spend all of your time in the sun. Take breaks in a cool, shady place from time to time.

• When swimming, keep a watchful eye on your children and avoid distractions like texting and reading. Make sure there’s a lifeguard on duty or designate someone to keep an eye out.

• If you or your kids aren’t the best swimmers, wear life vests or floaties (for the children).

• When drinking alcohol, you may think you’re hydrating. However, it actually does the opposite, so drink in moderation and make sure you’re balancing it by drinking plenty of water.

• Avoid drinking while swimming. Cramps, impaired judgment, disorientation and drowning are unfortunate but true risks.

• Avoid hiking during the hottest time of the day (noon to 3 p.m.) and get an early start, instead.

Wear Sunscreen

“If you’re in the sun, wear a sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher,” Uypitching said. “When you’re in the water, consider water resistant sunscreen. Either way, always reapply throughout the day because sunscreen does wear off. And, when spending time under the sun for more than two hours, no matter what the activities are, pack that sunscreen with you for some touch ups here and there.”

And you may not have ever thought of it, but there’s actually a “good” wardrobe to wear when you’re set out into the sun for a hike, according to Uypitching. Wear light colors that reflect the sun’s rays rather than absorb them by dark colored clothes. Also, wear loose, lightweight breathable clothing – like nylon or polyester – to help regulate body temperatures.

“If you take all these precautionary steps, you’ll enjoy Memorial Day weekend much more while ensuring that you and your loved ones can enjoy yourselves, be safe, and avoid a trip to the emergency room,” Uypitching said.