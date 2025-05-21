Plea deal discussed in deputy assault  

The case of a Hollywood man in custody since his September 2023 arrest after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies said he responded violently to a DUI investigation is now in plea talks, according to L.A. County Superior Court records.

Jonathan J. Huehl is facing charges of battery on a peace officer; attempted battery on a first responder; resisting arrest; and unlawful possession charges for a weapon and ammunition, as well as rules of court violations that indicate he has a criminal record.

At a pretrial hearing Friday, Judge Michael Terrell noted in the minute order that both sides “are to confer to try and resolve the case,” with another note that references a court order to obtain Huehl’s medical records.

Station deputies wrote in their request for a search warrant that they were responding to a possible drunken driver at 19375 Plum Canyon Road, near the Skyline Ranch Road retail center. An informant had called 911 to say a driver was slumped over the steering wheel with the car running.

Deputies reported that Huehl confirmed to them he had been using heroin when they confronted him, according to a court record of Huehl’s arrest.

Deputies proceeded to search his car, and a firearm was found, according to a search warrant request from station detectives. When they went to arrest Huehl, he became combative and punched one of the responding officers, according to the detective’s search warrant request.

Deputies who responded ultimately detained the 6-foot, 5-inch, 171-pound suspect with the help of a good Samaritan, according to a deputy’s account of the arrest in court records.

During his ongoing 18-month pretrial process, Huehl’s attorney raised doubts to Terrell about his client’s mental competency. Terrell ordered a review in December, which ultimately deemed Huehl fit to assist in his own defense, according to L.A. County Superior Court records.

The criminal complaint against Huehl states he has four previous felony convictions, including a 2004 felony burglary charge, a 2006 felony vandalism charge, another burglary charge less than two months later and then a resisting arrest charge in 2017.

He’s due back in court June 11.