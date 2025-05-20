Public Health, Weather Service issue heat advisory for Wednesday and Thursday

High temperatures are coming to the Santa Clarita Valley on Wednesday and will remain until Thursday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health warned.

According to Kristan Lund, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, the high heat is expected to peak on Wednesday.

“We’re forecasting 95,” Lund said during a phone call Tuesday afternoon. “And then Thursday will be around 94 — low to mid 90s. We do have a heat advisory out for Santa Clarita during this time frame, and temperatures will cool a little bit on Friday — around the mid 80s. So, not a ton. It’s really over the weekend where it starts to fall a little bit more as a trough moves through, but it will still stay in about the 80s.”

Lund added that these temperatures are about 15 degrees above the norm for this time of year.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health, in a release, recommended that people take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, pregnant people, outdoor workers, athletes and those with chronic medical conditions who are more at risk for negative health impacts from extreme heat.

They suggested that people stay hydrated throughout the day, keep vehicle windows slightly open and never leave children or pets inside vehicles without the air conditioning turned on.

The department also asked for people to be aware of symptoms related to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, including a high body temperature of 103 degrees or higher, vomiting, dizziness, confusion and hot, red, dry or damp skin. Heat stroke, the release read, is a medical emergency.

“Although it’s crucial that we take care of ourselves,” L.A. County Health Officer Muntu Davis said in a prepared statement, “it’s equally important that we extend our hand to those in need. We must look out for those who are more likely to get ill due to the heat, including the elderly, unwell, pregnant women, children and those living alone. Hot days aren’t just uncomfortable — they can be dangerous. However, if we make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones, friends and neighbors. If you have an elderly or unwell family member or neighbor, check on them regularly to ensure they are safe and well.”