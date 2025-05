Those freaking out over Donald Trump’s “trade war” tariffs are the 2025 equivalent of those who freaked out over Ronald Reagan vs. the Soviets in 1981.

Then, too, America’s President was accused by his many detractors of starting a war, when he was actually ending one.

It was much the same with the Middle East in Trump’s first term; folks thought him taking out a top Iranian general would spark war. It was just the opposite.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita