Dan Bongino’s salary was an estimated $4.9 million in 2024. His new salary will be $221,000.

Pete Hegseth’s salary was an estimated $4 million in 2024. His new salary will be $256,000.

Unlike Democrats, whose net worth oddly increases by millions during their public service, Donald Trump lost billions during his.

And Elon Musk has lost tens of billions more.

It’s safe to say these guys aren’t in it for the money.

They are in it for love of country.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita