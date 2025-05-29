Rob Kerchner | Why Republicans Get Rolled

One of the most clarifying — and purifying — aspects of Donald Trump’s arrival on the political scene has been the migration of elite Republicans to a place where they’re cheering for Joe Biden and crying over the Department of Education, with no sense of having moved.

It explains exactly why Republicans couldn’t get anything done for decades. For them it wasn’t about progress on conservative policy; it was about preserving the status quo, preserving their institutions, and/or preserving their self-image. And that’s why Republicans always got rolled.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita