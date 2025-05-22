Ron Perry | Stop Whining and Pay Attention

Now I hear thousands of people in California and other states whining about the fact that they couldn’t get an appointment to get a Real ID by May 7. If you had paid attention to what was going on around you, rather than having your head buried in your phones’ stupid games 24-7, maybe you would have known the deadline was coming.

Google: “California started issuing Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards in January 2018. This was in response to the Real ID Act of 2005, which mandates that federal agencies no longer accept identification documents that do not meet certain security standards.” And Google is not the only place that made this information available. TV news was announcing it, newspapers were printing it and just about every radio station and magazine has had information about it.

So why should we be adding, and paying for, hundreds of overtime hours for employees of the Department of Motor Vehicles just to support people who can’t be responsible for their own lives?

Ron Perry

Canyon Country