Sharing the Road: Scooters, Bikes, and Pedestrians in Urban SoCal 

It is that time of year when we are all ready to ride our bikes and scooters in Southern California. Pedestrians and tourists are out, and it can be a little scary for those who don’t know all the rules of the road.

There is so much to do in Southern California when the weather is right, but it can be dangerous for visitors and locals who are unaware of the precautions that they need to take.

Traffic and Weather

When it comes to riding bikes or scooters in Southern California, be aware of the traffic conditions are the weather where you are exploring. There are some serious risks when the tourists start to come in for vacation, and the sunshine is taking over. One of the best ways to keep up with the traffic in Southern California is to check all of the traffic apps.

Some excellent traffic apps are made for those who bike and ride their scooters. Pedestrians who walk can use these as well to get a much better idea of what to expect on the roads. The best apps are Waze, Google Maps, and QuickMap for California residents. QuickMap gives an up-to-date review of traffic and the best and worst ways to travel.

Weather apps will also help to provide you with updates on wildfires or other storms that could make your commute a little more complicated.

What Bikers and Scooter Riders Should Know

Now that you’ve got your apps downloaded and you’re ready to ride, there are a lot of important things for bikers and scooter riders to know in Southern California. On the busy roads in Southern California, it is important to ride your bike or scooter in the bike lanes on the road. Pedestrians will be all over the sidewalks, so it is important to share the road with cars. In fact, it is illegal in California to ride electric scooters on sidewalks.

In order to assure a safe ride, make sure that you are wearing a helmet when you set out on your ride, and make sure that your bike or scooter is adjusted to your body correctly so that you can ride correctly. Remaining visible at all times is key to a safe ride. You always want cars to be able to see you, especially when you are riding on very busy Southern California roads.

Even though bikes and scooters seem like they are part of having a good time, staying sober and alert on both of them is key to having a successful and safe ride.

This summer, there are a lot of rules to follow when it comes to riding your bike or scooter. Maintaining a safe ride is key. You will enjoy your next ride if you follow these steps and rules this summer.