Signs That Your Business Needs CRM Software 

Are you feeling stressed out about making sales and keeping in touch with your customers? If so, it’s time to get tools that will help you keep track of your customers and make more sales. This is where Customer relationship management (CRM) software can come in handy with client and lead management. Unsure whether this investment is a good idea? Keep reading to learn more.

So, Do You Need a CRM Tool?

Let’s start with the basics — a CRM system increases the number of leads that come in by smartly saving and handling information about your customers. This helps your marketing team find new customers with just a couple of clicks. This way, the tool helps your sales teams close more deals efficiently. For instance, adding customer information to your customer service software can help your call center workers better meet the needs of your customers. Still, have some doubts? Here are the main signs that it might be time to hire CRM developers and add a CRM system to your toolbox.

1. It’s Hard for You to Sell

If you are having trouble keeping up with the business you are getting now, a CRM can solve that situation. The tool can sort, analyze, and rank your sales leads so that your sales team can focus on the ones that are most likely to close. This way, your customer service team will have all the information they need to upsell and cross-sell.

2. It’s Hard to Make Customer Profiles

If you can’t find all the customer information in one place, then it is hardly possible for you to make accurate customer profiles. Besides that, you won’t be able to see what your sales team is doing. As a result, you will have to spend a lot of time on status meetings, which will take your salespeople away from customers and will negatively impact your sales.

3. Customer Service Is Bad

Is your rate of keeping customers going down? Do you have a terrible net promoter score (NPS)? Are call times in the contact center through the roof? How long does it usually take for you to respond? If your customer service reps are only responding to problems from customers instead of directly working with them, it’s time to buy a CRM tool for your service team. This will give you a clear picture of each customer and help your reps provide great service. It is a good idea to have the following features in your CRM:

Digital helpers or robots to handle normal, high-volume questions and send them to the right people

Knowledge management tools can help customer service reps answer questions and can also be used to help customers help themselves.

A range of digital customer service tools, such as live chat, video chat, phone calls, and co-browse, let customers talk to your customer service team whenever and however they want.

4. Sales and Marketing Teams Are Not Working Together

A CRM solution can store all sorts of data in one place, so it can bring together different teams. A lot of customer complaints come from teams not being aligned. They have to say the same thing over and over. Words of promise that were meant for them get lost. If that alignment is lacking, customers will simply leave.

It can be hard to get sales, customer service, marketing, and even some back-office tasks like billing, inventory, and transportation to work together on business processes. But if all of the parts of CRM use the same data model, then all employees can see, change, and add data. They can share ideas, leads, problems, purchase information, and work effectively together.

5. High-Value Accounts Are Locked

It is hard to make sure your best customers feel like you value them if you don’t know who they are. With the right CRM tool, any employee who deals with customers can find them, recognize them, give them the right incentives, and keep nurturing them to make them more loyal.

6. It Is Impossible to Identify Contact Info

CRM software can help a company keep track of its contacts so that the sales and marketing teams can tailor their messages to each person. An excellent CRM tool can add to its own account and contact data with info from outside sources. This approach will help them keep and build these important relationships.

7. Customer data is Lacking

Bad and incomplete data is a big problem for brands all over the world. Good CRM software will bring in second- and third-party account and contact data immediately, filling in any gaps that sellers may have missed and getting rid of any unnecessary copies.

8. Reporting and Forecasting Are Difficult

If data is still being downloaded into files to make reports, they are usually wrong and take way too long to make. When reports are wrong, planning goes wrong. Routine tasks that take a lot of time keep your sales team from selling, which is what they should be doing. A good CRM system keeps all of your data in one place that is easy to get to. This makes it simple to report and make predictions in real-time that are accurate.

CRM System Can Boost Your ROI

High ROI is a reality if you have a CRM solution in place. A fully integrated CRM can help your business make even more money. According to Nucleus, integrating CRM with other internal apps leads to “productivity increases across sales, service, and operations and a 20 to 30 percent growth in business.”

Top companies that use CRM report:

52% more ideas, quotes, or replies to requests for bids were sent, and 11% more quotes led to orders.

32% more of the team’s sales goals were met, and 24% more of each person’s goals were met.

17% increase in lead conversions.

You should keep an eye on more than just ROI. Some other KPIs are also important. You should also have in your radar data that shows your net promoter scores (NPS), customer acquisition costs (CAC), length of sales processes, the success of your marketing campaigns, and the growth of your email distribution list. With this approach, you will bring your company to a whole new level.