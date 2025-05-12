SSUSD board to consider inclusive playground at Canyon Springs 

The Sulphur Springs Union School District governing board is scheduled Wednesday to consider approving a new inclusive primary playground for Canyon Springs Community School.

According to the meeting agenda, district staff will be presenting the board with information on the new playground and, if approved, it will be opened in August.

“The new playground incorporates the principles of inclusive play and addresses the whole child. Every child, regardless of their ability, has access to the playground and is able to play side-by-side with other children,” reads the agenda.

The presentation attached to the agenda item lists the principles the playground will include that make it inclusive to all.

The playground will encourage “dramatic play,” which aids in imagination and social interactions, creates an environment for active and passive play, will have multisensory movement to encourage cooperative play, ramps to access physical and social play and shade for relief from the environment conditions, according to the presentation.

The agenda states that the playground will cost the district $289,063 from the general fund.

Wednesday’s meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the district’s administrative office, located at 27000 Weyerhaeuser Way.