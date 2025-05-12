Suspect arrested on suspicion of DUI and battery on a peace officer 

A suspect was arrested on suspicion of a DUI and battery on a peace officer while being evaluated at Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital on Saturday afternoon, according to an email statement from Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

Officers received a call at around 12:31 p.m. of a black Mercedes sedan blocking the driveway to the Castaic Sports Complex Aquatic Center, according to the email statement.

The reporting party said the suspect vehicle moved to the Red Dot Pizza and the man appeared to be intoxicated, Burgos-Lopez’s statement said.

Officers arrived on the scene and the driver was transported to Henry Mayo for an evaluation, according to the statement.

While officers conducted their investigation, the suspect became combative and assaulted an officer, Burgos-Lopez said in his email statement.

The suspect was ultimately booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to the statement.