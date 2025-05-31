Suspect flees on foot following pursuit  

A man fled on foot following a pursuit after a black BMW was seen traveling the wrong way on State Route 14 Friday, according to an official with the California Highway Patrol Newhall- area Office.

At approximately 12:15 p.m. a CHP unit was on the northbound side of SR-14 near Escondido Canyon Road when the officer observed a black BMW traveling on the wrong side, CHP Newhall Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez stated in an email to The Signal.

When the unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit ensued, he added. The vehicle was occupied by a woman in the driver’s seat and a man in the passenger seat.

The pursuit traveled through SR-14 and parts of Sierra Highway before the woman slowed down just south of Escondido Canyon Road, where the man then exited the vehicle and fled on foot, Burgos-Lopez added.

As the woman kept traveling in the BMW, officers were able to perform a pursuit intervention technique, bringing the car to a complete stop near Sierra Highway and Oak Street, he said, where she was then apprehended and taken into custody without further incident.

CHP units searched the area for the male suspect but were unable to locate him, Burgos-Lopez stated.