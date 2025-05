A trash truck caught on fire Thursday morning at the intersection of Nathan Hill Drive and Shangri La Drive in Canyon Country, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Geovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 9:08 a.m. and on the scene at 9:14 a.m. The call closed at 10:26 a.m., according to Sanchez.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the incident is unknown.