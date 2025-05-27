Ulysses S. Taylor IV | Safer with Schiavo in Assembly

As an honorably retired Los Angeles Police Department police officer, the safety of our community is my utmost concern. When Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo first took office, I honestly wasn’t sure what to expect regarding public safety. However, I was quickly impressed by the seriousness with which she approaches this critical issue.

I am not the only one who has recognized her dedication to public safety. Assemblywoman Schiavo’s commitment has earned her the endorsement of numerous public safety organizations in her re-election campaign, including the Los Angeles Police Protective League, my former union representing LAPD officers. This endorsement is particularly significant as the LAPPL doesn’t readily support candidates, underscoring Assemblywoman Schiavo’s genuine commitment to our community’s protection.

Her work on public safety includes several key initiatives:

• Police Pension Tax Exemption: Assemblywoman Schiavo authored a bill that aimed to provide tax relief to retired law enforcement officers by exempting their pensions from state income tax for the next five years.

• Small Business Safety Grant: Assemblywoman Schiavo’s bill will establish grants to assist small retailers in implementing security measures like new video cameras, lighting, gates and other essential protections against criminal activity. Furthermore, she was also a member of the Retail Theft Select Committee, and has been at the forefront of the effort to help solve our retail theft crisis.

• Victims of Crime Act: Recognizing the devastating impact of the new 40% federal funding cuts on resources for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking, Assemblywoman Schiavo made a state budget request of $176 million to ensure that nonprofits serving these individuals can continue their vital work in helping survivors rebuild their lives.

• Witness and Victim Protection Act: Assemblywoman Schiavo’s bill, sponsored by the L.A. County district attorney and L.A. city attorney, will empower prosecutors to continue pursuing criminals who attempt to intimidate victims and witnesses before trial.

Beyond these legislative efforts, Assemblywoman Schiavo has secured millions of dollars for our community to bolster school safety and mental health resources, support our Senior Center, and aid the Child and Family Center in their work with domestic violence survivors and other crime victims, ensuring crucial support reaches those who need it most.

Assemblywoman Schiavo’s record clearly demonstrates her commitment to public safety. I strongly urge anyone attacking her record on the issue of public safety to examine her accomplishments and understand all she has done to keep our community safe. It’s also important to note that she voted FOR the bill she is being criticized for, which created a new felony and protected 16- and 17-year-olds from predators. Spreading misinformation and lies through partisan attacks does nothing to advance the work that needs to be done and only hinders our collective efforts to keep our community safe.

Ulysses S. Taylor IV

Valencia