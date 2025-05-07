USPS to host 33rd annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ 

The U.S. Postal Service is inviting esidents throughout Santa Clarita to participate Saturday in the 33rd anniversary of “Stamp Out Hunger,” the “nation’s “largest single-day food drive,” according to a USPS news release.

Throughout the past 30 years, 1.9 billion pounds of food have been collected throughout the United States, according to the release.

Residents can donate non-perishable items right at their doorsteps to those in need, where mail carriers will provide bags alongside respective mail that can be used for donations in the days leading up to Saturday.

“Residents are encouraged to use the special bags, or something similar, containing non-perishable foods and leave the bags next to their mailbox prior to the time of regular mail delivery on Saturday, May 10,” according to the release.

The mail carriers will gather the items, and volunteers will deliver the food to the Labor Community Services’ warehouse; from there, the items will be sorted and delivered to local food banks throughout Los Angeles County to assist those experiencing food insecurity.

The effort of annually gathering food items on the second Saturday of May is to help local food pantries stock up for the seasons that often receive less donations.

“Food banks and pantries often receive most of their donations during the winter holiday seasons. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need,” according to the release.

The following items are permitted, and encouraged, according to the release:

Canned meats

Canned soup

Boxed meals

Canned beans or peas

Pasta, rice and cereal

Canned fruits

Fruit juice (canned, plastic or boxed)

Canned vegetables

Cooking oil

Boxed cooking mixes (pancake, breads)

In addition, residents are asked to not donate the following items, according to the release.

Rusty or unlabeled cans

Glass containers

Perishable items

Homemade items

Expired items

Noncommercial canned or packaged items

Alcoholic beverages

Open or used items

For more information, visit www.nalc.org/community-service/food-drive/branch-lookup.