Valencia man identified as jumper from Weldon Canyon  

Officials with the L.A. County Medical Examiner have identified the man who died Friday night on the southbound Interstate 5 after jumping from the Weldon Canyon Road overcrossing.

Scott Petri, 57, of Valencia, has been identified as the man who was seen on the Weldon Canyon Road overcrossing before jumping onto the southbound lanes on I-5.

California Highway Patrol officers were notified of the incident at 9:45 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

“Witnesses, who called 911, reported [seeing] a male standing on the Weldon Canyon Road overcrossing looking down onto I-5 before jumping from the overpass,” according to a news release from Burgos-Lopez.

Petri was pronounced dead on the scene. The pedestrian was struck by “at least one vehicle,” read the release.

Petri’s vehicle was parked on The Old Road near Weldon Canyon Road, according to the release.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role. The incident is still under investigation, said Burgos-Lopez.

Witnesses can contact Officer Callicot with the CHP Newhall-area Office at 661-600-1600.

To find mental health resources, ways to support someone with a mental illness or to get involved, visit the “Be the Difference” website at www.bethedifferencescv.org or the Be the Difference Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BeTheDifferenceSCV.