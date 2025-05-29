Blog

VIA to host ‘Workplace Safety’ event on June 20 

Attendees listen to Kim Lear's keynote at the 2025 VIA Workforce Development Conference at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, Thursday, May 15, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
Santa Clarita residents are invited to attend the Valley Industry Association event, “Workplace Safety: Protecting People, Preventing Risks,” on Friday, June 20, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons.  

The event is to be hosted by Ed Masterson, and the panel will include: Pat Sprengel, acting chief of the Los Angeles County Fire Department; Masis Hagobian, intergovernmental relations officer for the city of Santa Clarita; Carissa Bortugno, vice president of clinical support services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital; and Deputy Robert Jensen, public information officer for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. 

The event will focus on safety in the workplace in response to the wildfires and earthquakes that have been common in recent years.  

“This luncheon will bring together industry leaders and emergency response experts to share practical strategies and real-world insights to help businesses protect their teams and operations when disaster strikes,” according to a news release from VIA. 

The event costs $45 for VIA members and $55 for nonmembers. Those who are interested are encouraged to RSVP no later than Friday, June 13, at www.via.org/events/via-luncheon-workplace-safety-protecting-people-preventing-risks

