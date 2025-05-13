Woman arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of drugs 

A woman was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of methamphetamine at a store on the 27000 block of McBean Parkway on Friday, according to an email statement from Deputy Robert Jensen, public information officer with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The store reported that the woman took merchandise without paying and exited the store, according to the email statement.

The suspect forcibly took back the merchandise from a loss prevention employee when he attempted to retrieve the items, Jensen’s statement said.

She was transported and booked at the station, according to Jensen’s statement.