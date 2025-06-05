5 Time-Saving Cooking Tips for Busy Families

When it comes to sit-down family meals, one thing is for certain: It feels like you never have enough time. With your hectic schedule – full days at school and work, afternoon sports practices for the kiddos and plans with friends on the weekends – preparing a home cooked meal everyone will love can be daunting.

However, that time together in the kitchen and at the table is valuable. It offers an opportunity to bond through shared meals and gives kids a chance to learn life skills, such as measuring ingredients, simple cooking methods and properly seasoning favorite dishes. Dining at home also promotes healthier eating habits like portion control.

By rethinking your approach to home cooking, you can bring back family meals for those special moments together. Call your loved ones together and plan for fresh, homemade recipes with these easy steps.

Plan the Menu in Advance

Thinking about the week (or two) ahead can help avoid last-minute decisions to hit the drive thru. Pick a day – many families opt for Sunday evenings – you can sit down together and schedule meals for the upcoming week. If you can, try and plan dishes little ones can help with so the whole family can get involved. Make sure everyone feels included by allowing each member of the family to pick a recipe for the week. Be flexible and keep in mind plans may change. Try to plan at least one recipe you can make in 30 minutes or less so you can be prepared for the unexpected, and remember to take advantage of hands-off cooking methods like the slow cooker.

Use Ready-to-Cook Ingredients

With fresh, flavorful ingredients from The Little Potato Company, busy families have more options to choose from for meals the whole family will love. For easy and delicious oven-roasted or grilled potatoes, A Little Garlic & Parmesan Oven or Grill Ready Little Potatoes deliver a classic garlic and cheese flavor. Perfect for those seeking plant-based options, they’re an easy side to serve with your favorite main courses.

Grocery Shop Online

If the thought of hunting the store aisles for that one missing ingredient keeps you awake at night, online grocery shopping can save you the time and hassle. While meal planning for the week, jot down a list of each ingredient you’ll need for those recipes then add everything to your digital cart in minutes. Some stores and services even offer delivery so you can collect groceries right off your front porch. An added bonus: Shopping online means you can mindfully plan your shopping list with groceries you actually need.

Take Advantage of Quick Cooking Methods

On those hectic evenings when you don’t even have time to let the oven preheat, look to the microwave for salvation. Combining the sweetness of honey with a little heat from chili, A Little Hot Honey Microwave Ready Little Potatoes provide a pop of flavor that’s ready in minutes. Simply heat the potatoes in the microwavable tray for 5 minutes, sprinkle on the hot honey seasoning pack and enjoy. Because they come pre-washed, require no peeling and are small enough they don’t need to be cut, you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time around the table.

Ask for Help in the Kitchen

Even the simplest of recipes is bound to require a little work in the kitchen. Make cooking at home a family affair by asking loved ones to help set the table, put away leftovers and wash dishes so you can focus on conversation instead of cleanup.

