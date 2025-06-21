‘A shared responsibility’: SCV officials hold summer wildfire safety conference

Just a spark.

“It only takes one spark to ignite a wildfire and cause widespread destruction,” Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda said to a gathering of local leaders, first responders and community members on Friday.

Surrounded by over 13,000 acres of open space, the Santa Clarita Valley is a vulnerable place for wildfires, and to help reduce the risk, a multiagency press conference was held at Towsley Canyon Park where officials reminded residents about the dangers of fireworks, which are a leading cause of wildfires in the area.

“Wildfire prevention is a shared responsibility, and it’s especially critical here in Santa Clarita, where dry conditions and high winds create a dangerous combination during the summer and fall,” the mayor added.

Preparing for wildfire season

L.A. County Fire Department Assistant Chief Pat Sprengel advised the public to take preventative action and maintain adequate brush clearance and defensible space around their homes to prevent fires. He also emphasized the importance of having an action plan in case of an emergency.

“These proactive steps can be the difference between a home lost and a home saved. Additionally, they give our firefighters a fighting chance, and they help protect what we value most, our families, our neighbors, and our sense of community,” Sprengel said.

A Ready, Set, Go plan should consist of identifying mapped evacuation routes, key emergency contacts, and a strategy to remain informed on the latest updates from official sources during an emergency. Sprengel recommended residents use the Genasys Protect app for accurate evacuation information, road closures and shelters.

Assistant Fire Chief Pat Sprengel speaks to the crowd during the Summer Fire Safety Press Conference at Towsley Canyon Trailhead on Friday, June 20, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

These preventative measures come after the firestorms that ravaged numerous parts of L.A. County including the area of Castaic, where thousands were forced to evacuate during the Hughes Fire in January.

The Hughes fire burned more than 10,000 acres in the Angeles National Forest, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Sprengel told The Signal during a follow-up interview.

Enforcement of illegal fireworks

With the July 4 festivities just two weeks away, the use of fireworks in the SCV is both dangerous and illegal, even those that are deemed safe and sane, said Lt. Brandon Barclay, acting captain for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, during the news conference.

To combat the use of fireworks during Independence Day festivities, sheriff’s deputies will identify problem areas and respond accordingly, Barclay said, and asked residents to not call the emergency line to report the use of fireworks.

“Our sheriff’s station receives hundreds of additional calls for service that involve illegal fireworks. Do not call 9-1-1, unless it’s an emergency. We’ll have two full teams of deputies dedicated to firework suppression, in addition to our normal deployment,” he added.

If residents wish to report the use of fireworks in their area, they can call the non-emergency number 661-260-4000 or submit a tip through the SCV Sheriff’s Station website at lasd.org/santa-clarita-valley.

Lt. Brandon Barclay, acting captain for the Santa Clarita Valley, speaks to the crowd during the Summer Fire Safety Press Conference at Towsley Canyon Trailhead on Friday, June 20, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

If an individual is found in possession of illegal fireworks, or if a fire is started due to its use, they may be considered negligent and held criminally responsible.

A misdemeanor involving fireworks can have fines ranging from $500 to $1,000 or jail time for up to a year, Barclay said, adding that if deputies locate individuals in possession of large quantities of fireworks and/or selling them, they could face felony charges.

In the past, law enforcement officials have made several arrests in the SCV due to the use of illegal fireworks, including individuals who have modified them into explosives, Barclay added.

During an emergency

At the news conference, first responders including firefighters and sheriff’s deputies were present to connect with the community and give them a glimpse of engines and equipment used during emergencies.

If residents are aware they live in a wildfire-prone area, it’s highly suggested to stay informed and vigilant of your surroundings, said Tony Buttitta, captain of the SCV Sheriff’s Station Search and Rescue team.

Attendees could go on the L.A. County Fire Dozer during the Summer Fire Safety Press Conference at Towsley Canyon Trailhead on Friday, June 20, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

During emergencies his team’s duties are to map out where the fire may be burning and also assist with evacuations, knocking on individual doors to alert residents. Sometimes they’re unaware that there may be a fire nearby, he said, which can lead to a life-or-death situation.

“Be prepared to leave, have your car loaded with all your important medications, and documents,” Buttitta said. “There’s no harm in leaving early, don’t wait until the last second.”

“L.A. County Fire is always prepared going into the (fire) season. We bulk up our resources to be able to respond to these incidents. My message to the public is that we need to be responsible. It’s our responsibility to ensure that we’re prepared,” Sprengel said. “It’s a team effort from everybody.”

