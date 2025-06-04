Barger, county back federal tax relief bill for residents impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill  

News release

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger successfully introduced a motion Tuesday to support H.R. 1179, the Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act, introduced by Rep. George Whitesides, D-Ague Dulce.

“The families living near Chiquita Canyon Landfill have endured months of disruption to their daily lives and growing financial burdens,” Barger, whose district includes the Santa Clarita Valley, said in a news release. “Supporting this federal legislation is another critical step toward delivering meaningful relief. I deeply appreciate Congressman Whitesides for introducing H.R. 1179 and am pleased that my colleagues joined me in standing with impacted residents.”

If enacted, H.R. 1179 would amend the Internal Revenue Code to exclude from taxable income any compensation payments received by individuals for losses or damages caused by the Chiquita Canyon elevated temperature event after March 1, 2024. This includes reimbursements for expenses such as relocation, suffering, lost property value, and real estate closing costs.

The bill would treat such payments as Qualified Disaster Relief Payments, offering vital tax relief for residents who have already suffered substantial hardship, the release said.

“This isn’t just about policy — it’s about doing what’s right for our constituents,” added Barger. “They deserve financial relief and federal recognition of the seriousness of this disaster.”

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted in support of Barger’s motion, which directs the county’s chief executive officer, through the Legislative Affairs and Intergovernmental Relations Branch, to formally support H.R. 1179 and advocate for its passage.

Whitesides expressed his appreciation for the board’s action.

“Thanks to Supervisor Barger and all the supervisors who supported my bill today to bring much-needed tax relief to families impacted by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill,” Whitesides said in the release. “With local, state, and federal advocates all working together to respond to the landfill crisis, I’m hopeful we can make some serious progress for our constituents who have been burdened by these toxins and pollutants for far too long.”