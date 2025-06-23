Can Infrared Thermometers Measure Internal Meat Temperature?

Grilling a steak to the perfect medium-rare. Roasting a whole chicken without drying it out. Smoking a brisket low and slow until it’s melt-in-your-mouth tender. Whether you’re a home cook or backyard BBQ enthusiast, cooking meat just right is both an art and a science — and the science begins with temperature.

This raises a common question among many home cooks in the world: Can an infrared thermometer measure internal meat temperature?

The short answer? No — not directly.

But there’s more to the story.

In this article, we’ll unpack what infrared thermometers are designed for, how they can (and cannot) help with meat preparation, and introduce a smart solution that bridges the gap and lets you measure both surface and internal temperatures accurately.

Infrared Thermometers: What They Actually Measure

An infrared (IR) thermometer uses infrared technology to measure the surface temperature of an object — in our case, the outside of a steak, burger, or roast.

Here’s how it works:

The device detects infrared radiation (heat) emitted from a surface.

It calculates the temperature based on the energy emitted.

The result is displayed in seconds — often instantly.

It’s non-contact, super fast, and very convenient. But here’s the catch: It only measures surface temperature. It cannot see “inside” the meat.

Why Infrared Thermometers Alone Can’t Measure Internal Meat Temp

Let’s be clear: measuring the outside of meat isn’t enough. Why?

Undercooked Meat May Have a Safe-Looking Surface

The surface may read 145°F, but the inside could still be dangerously undercooked. This is especially risky with poultry, pork, or ground meat.

Heat Distribution is Uneven

On the grill or in the oven, meat heats from the outside in. The core temperature can lag far behind, especially for thicker cuts like roasts or whole chickens.

Surface Temperature Can Be Misleading

For example, seared steak might have a crispy crust of 400°F while the center remains raw.

In short: If you’re relying on an IR thermometer alone, you’re guessing — not cooking precisely.

The Smart Solution: Dual-Function Thermometers

So how do you get the best of both worlds — the speed of IR and the accuracy of internal temp?

Using a dual-function thermometer, a hybrid device that offers both:

Infrared technology for non-contact surface readings;

Built-in probe sensor for deep internal meat temperature checks.

And one standout model leading this category is the ThermoPro TP420 Infrared Thermometer Gun.

Recommend the ThermoPro TP420 Infrared Thermometer Gun

The ThermoPro TP420 Infrared Thermometer Gun is not your average kitchen gadget. It’s a 2-in-1 device that combines infrared surface scanning with a fold-out stainless steel probe for internal temperature checks, making it perfect for anyone serious about cooking meat the right way.

Dual-Function Design

It’s two tools in one. Use the infrared sensor to measure:

Grill grates

Cast iron skillet surfaces

Oven or pan temperature

Surface of steaks, burgers, or pizza stones

Then switch to the foldable probe to check:

Chicken breast center temp

Pork tenderloin internal doneness

Brisket or rib roast thickness

Burger or meatloaf safety temp

You can measure from -58°F to 1022°F with IR, and from -58°F to 572°F with the probe.

Fast & Accurate Readings

The ThermoPro TP420 delivers quick results within seconds and offers high accuracy for both internal and surface measurements. No more waiting or second-guessing.

Adjustable Emissivity for Accurate Surface Readings

The ThermoPro TP420 allows you to fine-tune emissivity settings to get more accurate readings on different surfaces, such as shiny metal grill grates versus matte cast iron pans.

Foldable, Compact, and Durable

Its fold-out design is sleek and portable, making it ideal for indoor kitchens, outdoor grilling setups, tailgating, or even camping. The durable build holds up to heavy use.

Why the ThermoPro TP420 is Perfect for Grilling Enthusiasts

Grilling isn’t just about flavor — it’s about timing and temperature control. The ThermoPro TP420 solves a common frustration many grillers have: How do you know when the surface is hot enough, and how do you know the meat is fully cooked inside?

Here’s how the ThermoPro TP420 enhances your grilling game:

Preheat with Precision

Use the IR sensor to scan your grill grate before placing meat. Know exactly when it reaches 400–500°F — the ideal temp for searing steaks or burgers.

No More Undercooked Centers

Insert the meat probe to measure the core of thick cuts or whole birds. Hit the USDA-safe internal temps:

Chicken: 165°F

Beef (medium-rare): 130–135°F

Pork: 145°F

Ground meat: 160°F

Smarter Resting and Carryover Cooking

After removing your meat from the grill, use the probe to track carryover cooking — a phenomenon where internal temp rises another 5–10°F after resting. This ensures juicy, properly finished results.

Track Griddle or Cast Iron Heat Zones

When cooking on a flat-top or cast iron pan, surface temps vary by zone. The ThermoPro TP420 helps you identify hot spots and cook more evenly.

Who Should Use the ThermoPro TP420?

This 2-in-1 infrared thermometer is perfect for:

Home chefs who want accurate cooking without investing in bulky gadgets

Backyard grillers looking to improve consistency

Meal preppers cooking large batches of protein

Health-conscious parents ensuring food is fully cooked

BBQ hobbyists exploring reverse searing, smoking, or roasting

If you’ve ever guessed a steak’s doneness, cut into a roast prematurely, or burned the outside while the inside stayed raw — the ThermoPro TP420 is for you.

Bonus Tip: Use Both Features Together

The best way to get perfect results? Use both tools:

Scan the grill surface with the infrared sensor — ensure even cooking zones Insert the meat probe into the thickest part of the meat — ensure it’s cooked through Rest your meat, then recheck with the probe before slicing

This combo gives you complete control over both heat management and food safety.

Final Thoughts: Cook Smarter, Eat Safer

Infrared thermometers are a fantastic tool — but alone, they can’t do it all. If your goal is juicy, tender, and perfectly cooked meat, you need a food thermometer that tells you what’s happening on the inside too.

The ThermoPro TP420 Infrared Thermometer Gun delivers exactly that: speed, accuracy, and dual-use flexibility that makes every cookout more enjoyable and every meal more delicious.

Don’t just guess when your food is ready — know for sure. Because when you cook with confidence, your food shows it.