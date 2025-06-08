Celebrating Father’s Day 

Father’s Day celebrations began on June 19, 1910, in the state of Washington. However, it wasn’t until 1972 that a day honoring fathers became a national holiday. Since then, children have been trying to figure out how they can show their dads and other father figures in their lives just how much they are appreciated.

Plenty of hugs and high fives are customary on Father’s Day, but gifts also get the spotlight on this holiday, which is held on the third Sunday in June each year.

Each year families ponder what to get the man who seemingly has everything. These Father’s Day gifts are certain to please Dad this year.

Gaming Gifts

The joy of gaming may not wane as Dad gets older. Once a gamer, always a gamer, and gifts that cater to Dad’s love of play can be winners. Pay attention to the release dates of games that Dad wants to play, and then make sure to grab them before they sell out.

Peripherals that can enhance gaming also can be ideal gifts. These include Bluetooth headphones with microphone, controller charging stations, light-up keyboards, or a comfortable gaming chair.

Sports Tickets

Experiential gifts continue to win rave reviews, as people increasingly are finding that adding more “stuff” to their lives does not equate to happiness. Rather, gifts that focus on experiences instead of material things can produce lasting memories.

Father’s Day is a good time to grab tickets to an upcoming sports game, whether it’s a high-profile Major League Baseball game at the stadium, a local event or overseas affair.

June and July feature several sporting events.

June 17, 19, 21, 23 and 25. World class soccer at the Rose Bowl.

June 18-19, August 15-17 Dodgers play the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.

Baseball park tours are offered at Petco Park and Dodger Stadium. Go behind the scenes and visit the locker and weight rooms or see both teams numerous trophies.

June through August Watch the Los Angeles Sparks at Cypto.com arena.

Sept. 27-28 Take in the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire at the Long Beach Arena.

Cookout Supplies

If Dad is the resident outdoor chef, adding to his assortment of cooking gear can be the perfect way to show love and affection on Father’s Day. While grills and smokers may get much of the attention, a tabletop pizza oven or outdoor griddle might be welcome additions as well.

Fishing Gear

The warm weather of the summer presents plenty of opportunities for anglers to reel in trophy catches. Fathers who love to fish can always use some additions to their tackle boxes, new reels and rods. Choose the correct items for the type of fish he typically goes for, as fishing for striped bass requires different gear that fishing for fluke.

The east arm of the upper lake at Castaic Lake is designated for fishing. (MC) 