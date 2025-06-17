City celebrates opening of Pioneer Oil Refinery Park 

The city of Santa Clarita celebrated Tuesday morning the opening of its park at the historic Pioneer Oil Refinery site — which is now the city’s 39th park.

On a warm sunny morning, Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda spoke about how excited the city was to celebrate this milestone and link the past to the present.

“This park is more than just a place to relax or stretch your legs. It’s a powerful link between the past and the present,” said Miranda. “It’s where open space meets history, and where residents and visitors alike can connect with a story that helped shape not only our city, but the foundation of California’s old oil industry.”

He talked about how the oil refinery was built in 1876 by the California State Oil Works, which later became known as Standard Oil and now Chevron. He gestured to how the park highlighted the two large oil tanks that were once used to refine petroleum into kerosene for lamp burning through the process of heating, cooling and treatment.

California’s first oil refinery, established in 1876, surrounds the Pioneer Oil Refinery Park during its grand opening on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“These tanks and the surrounding equipment remained in operation until 1888. By preserving and reimagining this site, we are not only safeguarding a landmark of the American West, we’re creating a place where history can be experienced, shared and enjoyed by everyone,” said Miranda.

Visitors to the park will be able to hike trails connecting to the Newhall Open Space, have a picnic under the shaded gazebo, or take in the historic scenery, added Miranda.

He added that this ribbon-cutting ceremony was only unveiling phase one. Phase two of the park project is expected to begin next year and will include the restoration of the original steels and condenser pipes, various tanks, as well as the pump house, steam engine and pump itself.

“These historic structures will not only be restored, but placed back into the site, ensuring the community can enjoy them for decades to come. Phase two will also include the installation of educational land and informational signs that explain the history of each structure and its purpose in the oil refining process,” said Miranda.

Philip Tsui, senior vice president of Trammell Crow Company, spoke to the attendees during the grand opening of Pioneer Oil Refinery Park on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Philip Tsui, senior vice president of Trammell Crow Co., said it was an honor to work with the city to help preserve the Pioneer Oil Refinery into a park. He said that it was a one-of-a-kind location and an important piece of the past.

After representatives from local dignitaries spoke about the new addition to the city, they alongside Miranda and City Council colleagues Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste, Councilman Jason Gibbs, Councilwoman Marsha McLean and Councilwoman Patsy Ayala stood to cut the ribbon all together and official unveil the new park.