County backs bill to provide tax relief for disaster-hardened homes 

News release

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger, in collaboration with Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, successfully introduced a motion directing the county to formally support the Facilitating Increased Resilience, Environmental Weatherization and Lowered Liability (FIREWALL) Act, S. 1323.

The FIREWALL Act, a bipartisan measure introduced by U.S. Sens. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Tim Sheehy, R-Montana, proposes to create a federal tax credit to assist homeowners with the costs of upgrading their homes to better withstand natural disasters, including wildfires and floods, according to a news release from Barger’s office. These home hardening improvements are critical for long-term community resilience and public safety, the release said.

In January, Los Angeles County experienced devastating wildfires that destroyed more than 18,000 homes and structures and displaced hundreds of thousands of residents. In light of this destruction, Barger emphasized the urgent need for action and support for recovery.

“Los Angeles County residents have faced unimaginable losses due to these catastrophic wildfires,” Barger said in the release. “By supporting the FIREWALL Act, we aim to provide tangible assistance to families striving to rebuild and fortify their homes against future disasters.”

The legislation would allow homeowners to claim a tax credit for 50% of eligible expenses related to home hardening, up to $25,000. Households earning less than $200,000 annually would be eligible for the full credit, while the credit would phase out gradually for those earning up to $300,000. Qualifying upgrades include fire-resistant building materials, impact-resistant roofing, stormwater barriers, air filtration systems, and vegetation removal. Communities that have experienced a federally declared disaster within the past 10 years would be eligible. The credit would also be fully refundable and indexed for inflation starting in 2026.

The motion by Barger and Horvath received unanimous approval from the Board of Supervisors earlier this month.