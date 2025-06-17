DA announces charges filed in connection to immigration protests 

News release

L.A. County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced Tuesday that 30 people have been charged with a variety of criminal offenses such as assaulting police officers, using a destructive device to cause injury and looting during the immigration protests in Downtown Los Angeles over the past two weeks.

“While we will always defend the right to peacefully protest, we will not disregard criminal behavior that puts the lives of officers and others at risk or compromises public safety,” Hochman said in a news release. “There is a clear and distinct line between lawful expression and unlawful conduct. Our job as prosecutors is to ensure those who engage in violence and destruction are held accountable for their actions.”

The release provided the following summaries of some of the cases that have been recently filed or will be filed:

• Adam Palermo, 39. Case was being filed Tuesday. Charged with four felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and one felony count each of arson and vandalism. On June 8, at about 7 p.m., Palermo is accused of throwing a large rock at a California Highway Patrol vehicle from an overpass on the U.S. Route 101 freeway. He also allegedly lit an object on fire and threw it onto a CHP SUV that was parked on the freeway. The vehicle caught fire. If convicted as charged, Palermo faces up to nine years and eight months in state prison.

• William Rubio, 23, of Los Angeles. Charged with two felony counts each of assault upon a peace officer and use of a destructive device to injure or destroy. On June 8, at about 11:45 p.m., police were responding to the intersection of First and Spring streets where protesters had gathered. Rubio is accused of throwing fireworks at officers. A search of Rubio’s backpack revealed additional fireworks. If convicted as charged, Rubio faces up to eight years and eight months in prison.

• Terrill Tillis, 30, of Wilmington. Charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one misdemeanor count of giving or receiving a large-capacity magazine. On June 11, at about 12:30 a.m., Tillis was detained at the corner of Third and Spring streets for being out past a Los Angeles city-mandated curfew. He allegedly had a loaded firearm with 15 rounds in the magazine. If convicted as charged, Tillis faces up to six years and six months in prison.

• Antonio DeLaRosa, 44, of Lynwood. Case was to be filed Tuesday. Charged with one felony count of discharge of a laser at an aircraft. On Thursday, at about 9 p.m., DeLaRosa was in the area of a protest in San Pedro when he allegedly pointed a green laser at a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter several times. If convicted as charged, DeLaRosa faces up to three years in prison.

• Eddie Lee Baldwin, 39, of Los Angeles. Charged with one felony count of second-degree commercial burglary. On June 9, at about 11:45 p.m., Baldwin is accused of being in a group of people who forced their way into an Apple Store in the 800 block of South Broadway to loot items. If convicted as charged, he faces up to six years in prison.

Additional cases are being presented to the District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration. In some instances, people who were arrested have been cited and released by law enforcement. Those cases have not yet been presented.

The cases remain under investigation by the LAPD, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the CHP.