Deputies: Man stabs himself in the face at Starbucks  

A 55-year-old man has been placed on a protective hold after he stabbed himself in the face with a knife on the 26400 block of Bouquet Canyon Road on Sunday evening, according to Sgt. Robert Wilkinson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The man claimed that he was sick of his life and then proceeded to throw the knife in the bushes, Wilkinson said.

Deputies and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel made contact with the man and placed him on the hold since he cut himself, according to Wilkinson.

There was no additional information available on how bad the cut was, Wilkinson said.