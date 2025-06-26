Firefighters battle Jasper Fire in Val Verde 

The Jasper Fire has been reported to reach 100 acres on Thursday afternoon after L.A. County firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire in Val Verde when a fire training exercise caught on nearby brush, according to radio dispatch traffic.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 28100 block of Chiquito Canyon Road at 1:10 p.m. and were recorded to be on the scene at 1:11 p.m., according to Geovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the Fire Department.

Shortly after the fire broke out, it jumped Chiquito Canyon Road, according to radio dispatch traffic.

L.A. County firefighters were dispatched to the 28100 block of Chiquito Canyon Road for an active brush fire on Thursday afternoon, June 26, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

As of 1:54 p.m., firefighters at the scene stated they have a 100-acre working fire, mostly on the west side of Chiquito Canyon Road, according to radio dispatch traffic.

They also stated via radio dispatch there is a potential for growth of 10 more acres toward the Chiquita Canyon Landfill and have requested a health hazmat team to respond to the incident as a precaution.

At 2 p.m., firefighters at the scene communicated that the Jasper Fire had began to burn into the Chiquita Canyon Landfill property, via radio dispatch traffic.

Firefighters at the scene stated the point of origin was the L.A. County Fire Department Del Valle Regional Training Center, according to radio dispatch traffic.

This is a breaking news story, and additional information will be added as it becomes available.