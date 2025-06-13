Grocery workers authorize possible strike 

Compiled from news releases and staff reports

United Food and Commercial Workers local unions representing 45,000 grocery store workers have voted in favor of authorizing their bargaining team to call for an unfair labor practice strike to protest Kroger and Albertsons’ labor violations throughout negotiations that have prevented workers from getting the fair contract they deserve, the unions announced in a news release.

Kroger and Albertsons are the parent companies of Ralphs, Vons and Pavilions grocery stores.

“The results are in, and we have overwhelmingly voted to authorize an unfair labor practice strike at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions throughout Southern California,” the UFCW Locals 324 and 770 bargaining committee said in a news release. “Our message is clear: We are fed up with these corporations’ union-busting tactics designed to intimidate us and prevent us from getting the fair contract that we’ve earned and deserve.”

The union release added: “We’re at the breaking point. We are disrespected, overworked, and undervalued by Kroger and Albertsons. We’re tired of asking these corporations to invest in their workers and customers, only to see no results. We’re tired of asking the companies to respect our labor rights and seeing our co-workers intimidated.

“This strike authorization vote means that we expect the companies to return to the bargaining table, negotiate a deal that works for everyone, and desist from their unlawful tactics, before we walk out and hit the picket lines.”

Forty-five thousand UFCW members across Southern California who work at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions took unfair labor practice strike authorization votes the first two weeks of June. Negotiations are scheduled to continue on June 25, 26 and 27.

Tens of thousands of additional union grocery workers across the country who are employed by Kroger and Albertsons also voted to authorize a strike last week, bringing over 100,000 grocery workers to the brink of a strike at the same time, the release added.

Should the workers call a strike, it could create the largest grocery strike in modern history, and a major labor disruption for two of the nation’s largest grocery chains this summer, their busiest season of the year, the release said.

The companies responded to the unions’ vote with statements saying they are committed to continuing good-faith negotiations.

“We remain actively engaged in bargaining with the union because we believe the best outcomes are achieved at the table, not through disruption,” a Ralphs spokesperson told Los Angeles TV station ABC7. “Our current offer reflects that commitment, including market-leading wage increases for associates over the life of the agreement, and continued investment in industry-leading health care and a pension. These are benefits that many non-union competitors do not offer. We remain committed to good-faith bargaining that rewards our hardworking associates and keeps groceries affordable for our customers.”

Albertsons also issued a statement to Supermarket News, saying that it “respects the rights of workers to engage in collective bargaining” and is committed to reaching an agreement “that is fair to its employees, good for its customers and allows the company to remain competitive.”