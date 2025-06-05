Hart Hawks embrace heroism as class of 2025 soars 

Hart High School celebrated the first class of Hawks soaring off into the distance as they graduated at College of the Canyons on Wednesday.

Despite being the oldest Santa Clarita high school with the newest mascot, the 531 graduating students were ready to leave the nest, but not before acknowledging the efforts of familiar faces.

“I think we should first recognize those of you in the audience, as I have reminded the graduates this day is important for them, but is probably even more important for many of you here who have contributed to their success,” Hart Principal Jason d’Autremont said. “Graduates, while this night is yours, let’s take a moment and please stand to give an ovation to thank many of those who helped make this night possible.”

Hart High graduates toss their caps at the closing of the class of 2025 commencement ceremony on June 4, 2025 at College of the Canyons in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

A welcome address was given by Senior Class President Audrey Kim, with the translation of the speech in Spanish by Daniella Guerrero and in French by Amy De Santiago and Luis Beltran.

“Good evening. We are gathered here this evening to celebrate the conclusion of four memorable years. After much anticipation, our high school graduation has finally arrived. This page of our lives is drawing to a close and a new chapter is on the horizon. The Hart family would like to thank all of our loving teachers and counselors and welcome all of our loving families and friends. On behalf of the Hart High School graduating class of 2025, thank you for attending our commencement ceremony,” Kim said.

Hart High graduate Claire Tester sings “Dont Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House as the musical selection for the class of 2025 commencement ceremony on June 4, 2025 at College of the Canyons in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“Pomp and Circumstance” was performed by the Hart orchestra, the national anthem was sung by the Hart show choir’s “Sound Vibrations,” and graduating senior Claire Tester gave a rendition of “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House.

D’Autremont encouraged the graduating seniors to keep dreaming, despite any obstacles or limitations they may encounter.

“You have shown caring, courage, creativity, and most of all, community. You’ve been part of something meaningful here at Hart, something that we have proudly coined, ‘One Hart,’” d’Autremont said. “And now your communities will grow, whether you’re heading to college, stepping into the workforce, or starting a new chapter somewhere else, you will take what you have learned over the last four years and apply it in new situations and environments. Life ahead will come with its share of ups and downs, but class of 2025, for you, this isn’t anything new.”

Members of the Hart High show choir sing the alma mater at the closing of the class of 2025 commencement ceremony on June 4, 2025 at College of the Canyons in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

D’Autrement reflected on the tremendous achievements that occurred throughout the school year, including the first season of the girls’ flag football team, as well as crediting the boys’ soccer team for going “further than any team in Hart’s 79-year history” in the highest division in the CIF.

Despite the inevitable challenges the graduates will face, d’Autremont encouraged each student to become a “hero.”

“Behind every one of those accomplishments was struggle, intense pressure, and a little luck, but with great risk and tremendous reward. Danger, doubt and difficulty were part of the journey also, but so was grit, and so was teamwork,” d’Autremont said. “You will meet resistance, but those are the very moments where you will find your courage, your strength and your chance to a hero — not the kind with capes — but the kind who shows up for others, who lead with kindness, who work hard and persevere, and who make a difference at home, at work, or maybe just in a simple conversation with a friend. You all have what it takes.”

Hart High Principal Jason d’ Autremont welcomes guests to the class of 2025 commencement ceremony on June 4, 2025 at College of the Canyons in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Student speakers Viviana Ramos and Talia Reyes gave commencement addresses to their peers, with Ramos validating the previous challenges the class of 2025 faced in the beginning of their high school careers.

“Today is more than just a celebration of our academic accomplishments. It’s a celebration of our determination, our courage and our growth. It’s proof that we made it, even when the odds were against us. For many of us, this journey was not just about school,” Ramos said. “It was about breaking barriers, fighting stereotypes, and pushing through challenges most people never see. It’s about translating for parents, balancing jobs and helping raise siblings or taking care of things at home, all while trying to balance with school.”

Despite the external obstacles, whether it was experiencing heartbreak or working extra shifts, Ramos recognized the efforts that her classmates put into being able to walk onto the stage and receive their diplomas.

Hart High class of 2025 graduates applaud during the commencement ceremony on June 4, 2025 at College of the Canyons in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“Tonight’s graduation ceremony belongs to every one of us: to the student who worked a night shift at In-N-Out or McDonald’s before an early test, to the student who faced loss, heartbreak, fear and still chose to show up, to those who were doubted and proved everyone wrong with resilience and motivation. We didn’t do this alone,” Ramos said. “Before we leave the nest, we wanted to say thank you to the families who sacrificed, to the teachers who guided us and to the staff who supported us in so many ways … Let’s keep opening doors, not just for ourselves, but for those coming after us.”

Viviana Ramos, class of 2025 graduate, delivers her commencement address during the Hart High class of 2025 ceremony on June 4, 2025 at College of the Canyons in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Reyes took the stage to speak, recognizing that the world doesn’t work because of titles, but because of the effort people like her put in.

“You might be wondering why I’m up here tonight. I wasn’t class president, captain of any sports teams, and certainly not the valedictorian. It’s just me. But, you know what? The world doesn’t move forward because of its titles. It moves forward because of people like me, people like all of us, people who show up, try hard and care deeply, and that’s why I’m proud to be up here tonight,” Reyes said. “In the midst of this journey, I don’t want us to lose sight of reality. The truth is, life is hard and the world isn’t perfect.”

Talia Reyes, class of 2025 graduate, delivers her commencement address during the Hart High class of 2025 ceremony on June 4, 2025 at College of the Canyons in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Despite the uncertainties of life, Reyes encouraged her peers to simply “enjoy the ride.”

“Life is about stepping into new places, trying things that scare us just a little, and learning to enjoy the ride. To quote the Green Day song, ‘Good Riddance,’ “It’s something unpredictable, but in the end, it’s right. I hope you had the time of your life,” Reyes said. “Measure success by what brings you purpose and the most peace. Congratulations to the first class to graduate as the Hart Hawks. The world is waiting. Let’s go find what’s out there.”