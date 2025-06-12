ICE: Those arrested in LA include murderers, sex offenders, other violent criminals 

News release

The Department of Homeland Security published information about “some of the worst” of criminal illegal aliens arrested during the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Los Angeles operation that preceded the past week’s protests and riots.

“Why do Gov. (Gavin) Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass care more about violent murderers and sex offenders than they do about protecting their own citizens?” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a DHS news release. “These rioters in Los Angeles are fighting to keep rapists, murderers, and other violent criminals loose on Los Angeles streets. Instead of rioting, they should be thanking ICE officers every single day who wake up and make our communities safer.”

The release provided the following summaries and photos of what it described as “just a few of the worst of the worst ICE arrested” in Los Angeles:

Cuong Chanh Phan

ICE arrested Cuong Chanh Phan, a 49-year-old illegal alien from Vietnam. His criminal history includes a conviction for second degree murder and was sentenced to 15 years to life.

Rolando Veneracion-Enriquez

ICE arrested Rolando Veneracion-Enriquez, a 55-year-old illegal alien from the Philippines. His criminal history includes burglary in Ontario, with a sentence of four years in prison, sexual penetration with a foreign object with force and assault with intent to commit rape in Pomona, with a sentence of 37 years in prison.

Lionel Sanchez-Laguna

ICE arrested Lionel Sanchez-Laguna, a 55-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. Sanchez-Laguna’s criminal history of offenses in the city of Orange includes discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling and vehicle, with a sentence of 365 days in jail; battery on spouse or cohabitant, with a sentence of four years of probation; willful cruelty to child, with a sentence of four years of probation; driving under the influence, with a sentence of 10 days in jail; assault with semiautomatic firearm, with a sentence of three years in prison; and personal use of a firearm, with a sentence of three years in prison.

Armando Ordaz

ICE arrested Armando Ordaz, a 44-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. Ordaz’s criminal history includes sexual battery in Los Angeles, with a sentence of 135 days of jail and five years of probation, receiving known or stolen property in Norwalk, with a sentence of 90 days in jail and three years of probation, and petty theft in Los Angeles, with a sentence of 365 days in jail and four years of probation.

Francisco Sanchez-Arguello

ICE arrested Francisco Sanchez-Arguello, a 38-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. Sanchez-Arguello’s criminal history includes arrests for grand theft larceny and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Jose Gregorio Medranda Ortiz

ICE arrested Jose Gregorio Medranda Ortiz, a 42-year-old illegal alien from Ecuador. Medranda Ortiz’s criminal history includes conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more cocaine while on board a vessel in Tampa, Florida, with a sentence of 135 months in prison.

Victor Mendoza-Aguilar

ICE arrested Victor Mendoza-Aguilar, a 32-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. His criminal history of offenses in Pasadena includes a conviction for possessing unlawful paraphernalia, with a sentence of 112 days jail; possessing controlled substances, with a sentence of 16 months in jail; assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, with a sentence of four years in prison; obstructing a public officer in Pasadena, with a sentence of 364 days in jail.

Delfino Aguilar-Martinez

ICE arrested Delfino Aguilar-Martinez, a 51-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. Aguilar-Martinez’s criminal history includes assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury in Los Angeles, with a sentence of 365 days in jail.

Jose Cristobal Hernandez-Buitron

ICE arrested Jose Cristobal Hernandez-Buitron, a 43-year-old illegal alien from Peru. Hernandez-Buitron’s criminal history includes a conviction for robbery that resulted in a 10-year sentence.

Jordan Mauricio Meza-Esquibel

ICE arrested Jordan Mauricio Meza-Esquibel, 32-year-old illegal alien from Honduras. Meza-Esquibel’s criminal history includes arrests for distribution of heroin and cocaine and domestic violence.

Jesus Alan Hernandez-Morales

ICE arrested Jesus Alan Hernandez-Morales, a 26-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. His criminal history includes conspiracy to transport an illegal alien in Las Cruces, New Mexico, with a sentence of 239 days in jail.

Gallery below: Arrest photos courtesy of the Department of Homeland Security.