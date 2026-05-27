Child & Family Center earns re-accreditation 

News release

Child & Family Center announced that its three service locations have once again been re-accredited by the Joint Commission under its Behavioral Health Care and Human Services accreditation program.

Joint Commission accreditation is widely recognized as an important symbol of quality and safety, and accredited organizations may display Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval, said a news release from the nonprofit Child & Family Center.

The organization’s standards and survey process are designed to support safe, effective, high-quality care and continuous improvement, the release said.

As part of the reaccreditation process, two Joint Commission surveyors conducted a four-day review of Child & Family Center’s 37,000-square-foot main campus on Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita, its confidentially located domestic violence shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley, and its satellite clinic in Palmdale serving the Antelope Valley.

Surveyors conducted on-site observations and interviews with staff and clients, attended department team meetings and group therapy sessions, and reviewed the center’s environment of care, client charts, policies and procedures, human resource files, financial records and service data and outcomes.

The survey process also included daily meetings with President/CEO Nikki Buckstead, Vice President of Operations Audra Hindes, and Director of Quality and Compliance Jeanine Caro-Delvaille, as well as a meeting with Board Chair Dr. David Wong.

Joint Commission describes its survey process as on-site, data-driven, and focused on evaluating care processes while identifying strengths and opportunities for continued improvement.

Surveyors reviewed a broad range of organizational areas, including emergency management, environment of care, leadership, medication management, and performance improvement. Joint Commission’s Behavioral Health Care and Human Services program applies to organizations providing services such as mental health care, substance use disorder treatment, and services for children and families.

“Joint Commission congratulates Child & Family Center for achieving accreditation by demonstrating its focus on delivering safe and effective care of the highest quality and value,” Ken Grubbs, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer of the Joint Commission, said in the release. “Through the accreditation process, we worked closely with Child & Family Center to enable and affirm the highest standards of health care quality and patient safety. Together, we are elevating care for all patients, and we appreciate Child & Family Center’s collaboration throughout this process.”

“This reaccreditation reflects the tremendous care, professionalism, and commitment our staff bring to this work every day,” Buckstead said in the release. “We are proud to provide services in environments that are safe, compassionate, accountable, and centered on quality for the children, adults and families we serve.”

Child & Family Center provides mental health services, substance use treatment, domestic violence services, prevention programs, and related support for children, teens, foster youth, adults, and families across the Santa Clarita Valley, Antelope Valley, and surrounding communities.

For more information on Joint Commission, visit www.jointcommission.org/en-us/accreditation/behavioral-health-care-and-human-services.

For more information on Child & Family Center, visit www.childfamilycenter.org.