Man detained on suspicion of driving on opposite side of I-5 

A 26-year-old man was booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of driving under the influence on Interstate 5 Saturday morning, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer for the California Highway Patrol.  

According to Burgos-Lopez, CHP Newhall-area units received a call at 6:38 a.m. regarding a vehicle driving southbound in the northbound lanes, near the Parker Road exit.  

The vehicle was “involved in a sideswipe traffic crash on I-5 northbound near Hasley Canyon. Units responded to the area and arrested the driver of the wrong-way vehicle for DUI,” Burgos-Lopez wrote in an email to The Signal.  

It is unknown how many individuals were involved in the collision, but the driver of the other vehicle sustained very minor injuries, according to Burgos-Lopez.  

