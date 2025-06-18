Meg Reynolds | What the Protesters Missed

Today, June 14, Washington, D.C., hosted a fabulous parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. I watched every moment, filled with pride and gratitude for our nation and the courageous men and women who have served and sacrificed throughout history. Their dedication secures our freedoms, including the right to free speech.

Ironically, the “No Kings Day” protesters opposed this tribute to our brave service members. While they’re entitled to their views, I believe many would benefit from researching the true significance of such events rather than following divisive voices in media or elsewhere. Today was a proud moment for America, honoring those who fight and die for our liberties — a celebration the protesters missed in their dissent.

Meg Reynolds

Valencia