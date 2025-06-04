No transports following two incidents after Valencia graduation 

Shortly after Valencia High School’s class of 2025 graduation on Tuesday night, two incidents were reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. According to a Fire Department official, there were no transports from either the reported traffic collision on Valencia Boulevard or the elevator rescue in the parking structure.

According to Howard Tieu, spokesman for the Fire Department, there was first an elevator rescue requested around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters were dispatched at 9:05 p.m. and arrived at the College of the Canyons Valencia campus at 9:11 p.m.

Tieu said there was no transport reported from the incident and limited information on whether a rescue actually took place. The elevator rescue call was closed at 9:25 p.m.

The second incident reported was a traffic collision at the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and Rockwell Canyon Road. He said firefighters were dispatched at 9:08 p.m. and arrived at the scene at 9:14 p.m.

There were no transports reported from the vehicle collision, said Tieu. He added that the incident closed at 9:21 p.m.