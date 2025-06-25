River Walk plan gets 1-year extension 

The planners behind River Walk, a mixed-use plan for land just east of Solamint Road, recently received a one-year extension, according to records at Santa Clarita City Hall.

The River Walk Mixed Use Project calls for 150 two-story townhomes, 8,500 square feet of commercial space and 2,500 square feet of recreational space, including a pool and community building.

The project’s applicant, William Hiestand of Chandler Partners in Burbank, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Chandler Partners is a Burbank-based developer that lists Studio 77 in North Hollywood and The Montecito in Woodland Hills as some of its more recent projects on its website.

Hiestand’s bio on Chandler’s website lists experience with multiple developers who are familiar to the area, including Paragon Communities, KB Homes and GH Palmer Associates.

Previous versions of the plans contemplated more housing units and commercial space, including one version that called for 236 units and 15,024 square feet of commercial space, according to a letter from a consultant for the project explaining its traffic study.