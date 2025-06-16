Senate OKs Valladares’ bill to expand health access for cancer patients   

News release

Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Acton, announced that Senate Bill 508, which would expand continuum of care options for some cancer patients by allowing them to consult with established out-of-state physicians through telehealth platform passed unanimously out of the Senate.

“This bill will allow cancer patients to continue to consult with their established out-of-state doctors remotely from back home in California,” Valladares said in a news release. “Now is the time to eliminate difficult geographic barriers and make specialized care more accessible for those who need it most.”

Under current law, telehealth visits between physicians and patients are confined within state borders, with exceptions for individuals with terminal diagnoses or those enrolled in clinical trials. Valladares’ SB 508 would expand access for California cancer patients who no longer have a terminal illness, to continue to consult with their out-of-state doctors, the release said.

“This important bill expands access to health care for older adults in particular, ensuring they receive the treatment they require, with fewer restrictions,” Janice Bailey, executive director of the California Senior Legislature, said in the release. “We are so grateful to Senator Valladares for introducing this bill and for her support in expanding health care opportunities for thousands of vulnerable Californians.”

SB 508 now moves to the Assembly for consideration.