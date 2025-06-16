Small brush fire breaks out near Golden Valley High School 

L.A. County firefighters quickly responded to a brush fire that broke out on the hillside across from Golden Valley High School on Monday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched at 9:38 a.m. for a report of a small brush fire near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Robert C. Lee Parkway and arrived at 9:43 a.m., according to Howard Tieu, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

Tieu said firefighters at the scene reported at 9:45 a.m. that it was a working quarter-acre fire in light to medium fuel. According to radio dispatch traffic, two fire engines were kept assigned to the incident and helicopters and bulldozers were canceled.

He added there were no structures reported to be threatened, and no injuries were reported.

According to Geovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters had forward progress stopped at 10:32 a.m. and held the fire at a quarter-acre.