Through trials and triumphs: AOC commemorates class of 2025 

Student speaker Noemi Rozbrunch said she began preparing to leave for college early and, as she was cleaning her room, she said she found an old, dusty, and broken candle in the corner of a cabinet. She lit the candle and to her surprise she caught a reflection of herself in the flame and realized that over her four years attending Academy of the Canyons, this candle was waiting for a spark, just like her.

During Academy of the Canyons’ class of 2025 graduation ceremony held in the Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, Rozbrunch said that she was a quieter student and didn’t speak up often because she feared being judged.

“I bet many can relate. At some point, you have all hesitated to speak up in class, even when you may have had the answer. Or maybe it was just me, but for most of my time throughout high school, I played the role of the unliked candle who let fear get the best of me,” said Rozbrunch.

Upon reflecting on her high school career, she was left with many “what if” scenarios. And realizing she could never get the past back, she looked forward to the chance of being different moving forward.

Noemi Rozbruch delivers her commencement address during the Academy of the Canyons class of 2025 ceremony on June 5, 2025 at the COC Performing Arts Center in Valenica, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

She implored her fellow classmates to continuously keep their flame alive and not let fear dwindle them down.

“So, start today and go introduce yourself to someone new or say yes to an opportunity that may both excite and scare you at the same time. It’s OK to start with small steps,” said Rozbrunch.

Second student speaker Jeremy Lopez encouraged his classmates to open a door where there aren’t none and not keep themselves confined to one space.

“The only reason these places feel that way is because we make them out to be this way. We lock ourselves into that feeling, and where does the key go? Well, maybe you ate it,” said Lopez. “I probably did. Maybe that instant gratification monkey from that one TED talk keeps distracting you. Regardless, the key is somewhere. You just have to find it. Or envision a new one.”

He spoke about how the students should break down the walls of fear they may have and push themselves to new limits. It may be uncomfortable or unwelcoming, but it is sometimes necessary, Lopez said.

Jeremy Lopez delivers his commencement address during the Academy of the Canyons class of 2025 ceremony on June 5, 2025 at the COC Performing Arts Center in Valenica, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Principal Juliet Fine congratulated the class of 2025 and talked about what the class was able to accomplish together and where the 97 students graduating would be going after they closed this chapter.

Fine said that, together, the class has completed 5,772 college units. 61 students would be graduating with at least one associate’s degree, 13 students were graduating with honors, 21 students will continue their education at College of the Canyons, 24 students will be moving onto Universities of California, 24 will be attending California State Universities, 12 will be pursuing private colleges, 12 will be leaving to out-of- state or international schools, and other students stated they were going to take a gap year or were undetermined.

In a unique fashion, instead of sharing her words about the class of 2025, Fine said that earlier in the school year each student wrote a senior speech, and she wanted to share lines from each speech.

Juliet Fine delivers her princpal’s address during the Academy of the Canyons class of 2025 ceremony on June 5, 2025 at the COC Performing Arts Center in Valenica, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

She read off what her students had written and said her words could never have done their experiences justice. As her final goodbye she wished them the best for their next journey.

Associated Student Body President Tristan Simoncioni said to his classmates that it had been a pleasure to grow and work alongside them.

“When we walk off the stage and into the paths our adult lives will forge. Remember, that high school was an experiment in dedication, where we’ve learned that success and failure are intertwined with progress. I have a simple request for you. Wherever you go, find something worthy of your dedication and hold standing through success and failure,” said Simoncioni.

Simoncioni alongside ASB Vice President James Chen read off their classmates’ names one by one as they walked to accept their diploma and after the last name was read the students cheered and walked back into the lobby to embrace each other.