Two kayakers overturn in Castaic Lake, 1 rescued, 1 missing 

Two kayakers overturned at Castaic Lake on Sunday and one of them remained missing and presumed drowned as rescue personnel, including divers, searched the lower lagoon, according to L.A. County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department officials.

According to L.A. County Fire Department Capt. Sheila Kelleher, the Fire Department was dispatched at 12:23 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 12:39 p.m.

Kelleher said there were two patients involved. One patient, a woman, was rescued from the water and reportedly does not have injuries.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Barkon, who did not disclose his first name, said the incident has been ruled a presumed drowning.

The woman was wearing a life jacket, while the man was not, according to radio dispatch traffic.

By mid-afternoon on Sunday, lake personnel were directing visitors to leave the lower lagoon water as that section of the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area was being closed for the day.

This is a breaking news story, and additional information will be added as soon as it becomes available.

First responders at Castaic Lake participate in the search for a kayaker who went missing in the lower lake on Sunday, June 1, 2025. Maya Morales/The Signal