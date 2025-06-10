Injuries reported following bus collision  

Three people were reportedly injured following a traffic collision between a Ford Escape and a city bus on Tuesday afternoon in Saugus, according to officials.

Personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched at approximately 3:16 p.m. to a “bus versus vehicle” call at the intersection of Drayton Street and Railroad Avenue, said Sgt. Alanis, a spokesman with the station.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the crash and were treated at the scene, according to Howard Tieu, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department. Fire personnel arrived at the scene of the incident four minutes after the initial dispatch time, and no transports were reported.

Two people in the Ford Escape were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in unknown condition, and one person from the bus suffered injuries as well, Deputy Gonzalez said in a follow up phone call with the Signal on Tuesday evening.

The L.A. County Fire Department could not immediately be reached to confirm the reports of the additional injured parties.

Alanis could not provide information as to how the vehicles collided as the investigation was ongoing, and additional information was not immediately available.

The city of Santa Clarita issued an alert on its social media pages warning rush hour commuters to expect delays as the northbound traffic on Railroad Avenue was reduced to one lane.

“Drive cautiously while crews work to open all lanes,” the post on Santa Clarita’s Instagram account read.