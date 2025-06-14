Woman arrested on suspicion of public intoxication 

A woman was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication after deputies responded to reports of an unconscious person in Saugus in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to an official with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies were dispatched at 2:21 a.m. to the 23000 block of Soledad Canyon Road to reports of an unconscious person, and when deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman who showed signs of being under the influence, according to Detective Steve Westerfield of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

After deputies determined the woman could not care for herself, she was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and was taken into custody and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station, Westerfield added.

No injuries were reported.