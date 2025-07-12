12th annual Thank a Veteran golf tournament tees off Oct. 27 

The 12th annual Thank a Veteran golf tournament is scheduled Monday, Oct. 27, at the Sand Canyon Country Club.

Registration is scheduled 7:30-8:45 a.m., with opening ceremonies from 8:45 to 9:15 a.m. and the shotgun starts at 9:30 a.m.

The tournament fee is $200 for non-veterans until Friday and after that will be $225. Veterans are required to only pay a $75 deposit, which will be returned at registration. Veterans must have a valid military ID at registration.

“Star Teams” are also an option for people who want to attend, with different prices for teams: a 4 Star Flag Team is two foursomes at $1,575; a 3 Star Command Team is one foursome at $875; a 2 Star Warrant Team is two player spots at $525; and a 1 Star Team is a one player spot at $350.

Each team will receive a hole tee sign, and a name/logo will be included in the tournament program.

Donations of refundable deposits can be made to help support the cause.

The tournament fee includes breakfast, lunch and dinner, awards, 18 holes (scramble format) with a golf cart, range balls, a putting contest, and a hole-in-one contest with a $5,000 prize.

The on-course contest includes accuracy drive, putting contest, closest to the pin and air cannon.

For more information on the event, how to register or how to become a sponsor, email Nancy Butler at [email protected] or visit www.thankavet4golf.com.