2-car crash shears fire hydrant  

A two-car crash sheared a fire hydrant on Wednesday in Valencia, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department official.

First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Decoro Drive and McBean Parkway at 12:42 p.m. after reports of a crash involving a possibly overturned vehicle, said Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Howard Tieu. The first responding crew arrived at the scene within six minutes, he added.

It is unknown how many occupants were in the vehicles at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported, according to Tieu.

A two vehicle collision shears a fire hydrant near the intersection of Decoro Drive and McBean Parkway in Valencia on July 23, 2025. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The collision involved a black Hyundai SUV and a blue Honda SUV and occurred just north of McBean near Summerhill Lane, a street that leads into a shopping center. In the crash, one of the vehicles sheared a fire hydrant, sending water shooting into the air before Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency personnel arrived to assist with the shutoff.

The circumstances leading to the crash were not immediately known, as deputies were still at the scene investigating the incident and there was no additional information available, said Watch Deputy Villalobos, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, who declined to provide her first name.

The black Hyundai suffered damage to the back of the car, and the blue Honda came at a stop in the middle of an island that divides the two-way traffic.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.