2 transported to hospital after traffic collision  

Two people were transported to a local hospital after a two-vehicle head-on traffic collision Monday morning on Railroad Avenue and Oak Ridge Drive, according to Deputy Nicholas Marinelli with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies were dispatched at 5:37 a.m. and arrived 10 minutes later, Marinelli said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched at 5:40 a.m. and arrived one minute later, according to Howard Tieu, spokesman for the Fire Department.

Two people were trapped in the vehicle and were injured, according to Marinelli.

Firefighters were able to get the patients out and transported them to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital at 6:06 a.m., Tieu said.

There was no confirmation of a DUI or additional details about the circumstances that led to the crash, according to Marinelli.

One patient had major lower extremity injuries, and the other was listed in critical condition but is expected to survive, according to the doctors treating them, Marinelli said.

There is no additional information available at the time of this publication, Marinelli said.