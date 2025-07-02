2-vehicle collision sends at least 1 to hospital 

At least one person was transported after a traffic collision that left both cars on their sides on The Old Road and Sagecrest Circle on Friday evening, according to Officer Megan Curtiss with the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management.

CHP officers were dispatched to the call at 4:59 p.m., according to Curtiss.

There were no signs of either vehicle on fire, Curtiss said.

Curtiss added that she did not know the extent of the patient’s injuries or how many people were transported.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel could not be reached for comment at the time of this publication.