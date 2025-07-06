Best RV Parks, Campgrounds in California 

Whenever you talk about the “best” of any category, the term “best” is often in the eye of the beholder. Many campgrounds and recreation vehicle parks are often better suited to either tent and small trailer camping, or have enough space, hookups and amenities for large RVs.

Through the years RVs have grown bigger and longer, some of the longest Class A motorhomes can exceed 45 feet. It is important when looking for camping reservations to make sure your rig will fit in the available campsites.

Most National Parks have limited hookups available so be aware you may have to bring your own water and make sure your blackwater, wastewater tank is empty before you go.

Classes of RVs

There are three classes of motorhomes.

Class A is the most luxurious with a minimum of two slideouts and built on a heavy-duty chassis. They often look like a bus or a large box.

Class B RVs are the ubiquitous and compact camper vans you can find in nearly every campground in growing numbers.

Class C motorhomes offer a compromise between the Class A and the Class B. They are built on a cabin chassis and feature an over cab sleeping area.

You do not need a commercial driver’s license to drive an RV that weighs less than 26,000 lbs.

Best RV Camping with a View

One of the best parts of RVing is staying in a park with spectacular views with sights and scenery you can’t find at home.

Malibu Beach RV Park

25801 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu 90265

Info www.surfoutpost.co/

The park operates van/RV, tent and roof-top tent sites with either a full hookup ocean or mountain view. They offer free wifi, bathrooms, showers and a laundry room. There is hiking and an historic seafood restaurant within walking distance.

All RV sites have water, electric, sewer and 30/50 amp power.

Kirk Creek Campground

Los Padres National Forest, 64955 CA-1, Big Sur, 93920

Info bit.ly/44yV77t

This campground is an “oceanside paradise,” according to recreation.gov, particularly since each site overlooks the ocean. Right off of Highway 1, the campsite provides a classic Big Sur adventure with sweeping ocean views.

There are no hookups or water available, must be self-contained. The 33 RV sites are spacious, open and grassy. They can accommodate RVs to 47 feet for $45 a night, $2 extra for holidays.

Paradise Beach RV Resort

1537 S. Coast Highway, Oceanside 92054

Info www.paradisebythesearvresort.com

This family-owned and -operated RV park offers many amenities at the park and the ability to explore Buccaneer Park and Beach, whale watching at Oceanside Harbor, the Oceanside Pier and more.

At the park there is a heated swimming pool and spa, clubhouse with a rec room, free wifi, restrooms, showers, a camp store and community firepits.

The resort is big-rig friendly with 91 back-in and pull-thru sites. Rates run from $70+ to $100+ depending on the RV size and spot location.

Best RV Camping in a Forest

Camping in a forest, shaded by towering trees and breathing in the scent of pine and fir, can anyplace in California be farther from the Santa Clarita Valley than a dense beautiful forest?

Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park

47555 SR-1, Big Sur 93920

Info www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=29832

No hookups at any of the 189 RV sites situated on or near the Big Sur River. Maximum length for RVs is 32 feet. Ample shade provided by Redwood and Sycamore trees with rates of $50/night for a standard campsite and $60/night for a premium riverfront campsite.

There are discounts for seniors, disabled pass holders and distinguished veteran pass holders. To travel to Big Sur, SCV RVers will have to approached the park by traveling south from Monterey.

Each site includes a parking area for at least one car, a fire pit and a picnic table.

Ramblin’ Redwoods RV Park

6701 Highway US-101 North, Crescent City 95531

Info ramblinredwoodsrv.com

RV Camping at Ramblin’ Redwoods is a magical experience. Tucked under the towering redwoods and surrounded by native undergrowth, the sites are private and quiet. Each site comes with private campfire rings and parking for two vehicles. Choose from standard back-in, pull-thru, full hookup sites with 30/50-amp, sewer and water. Rates range from $55 to $85 per night.

In addition to the RV camping, Ramblin’ Redwoods offers cabins, text camping sites and extended stay. Imagine a cozy cabin in the Redwoods.

Lodgepole Campground at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National parks

47050 Generals Highway, Three Rivers 93271

Info bit.ly/3p7b04g

This large campground is on the Marble Fork of the Kaweah River and is within easy walking distance of Lodgepole Village, per the National Park Service.

There are 14 campgrounds in the parks, including two that are open during all four seasons. Each campsite has a picnic table, fire ring with grill and a metal food-storage box (there are bears). Standard campsite is $28 per night. No hookups. Lodgepole Campground is perched on the banks of the Marble Fork of the Kaweah River. The inspiring Giant Forest Grove and the mighty General Sherman Tree, a giant sequoia redwood and the world’s largest tree in volume, are just two miles from the campground.

Best Luxury RV Parks

Luxury RV parks offer dozens of amenities from pools to clubhouses to wifi and cable tv.

The Springs at Borrego RV Resort & Golf Course

2255 Di Giorgio Road, Borrego Springs 92004

Info www.springsatborrego.com

This camping resort nestled within Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, boasts 300 days of sunshine and the is internationally recognized a “Dark Sky” park, which means that it is a prime location for stargazing.

The Springs offers 90 spacious pull-through sites and 70 premium back-in sites. It is big-rig friendly and offers 20, 30 and 50 amp service.

Summer rates vary depending on if you are staying for a few days ($45/night) or a month ($28/night). Dry camping is $40/night.

Indoor amenities include an outdoor salt pool and spa, massage therapy, hot mineral baths and a fitness center. Outdoor amenities include tennis courts, pickleball, volleyball, horseshoes and lawn bowling. There are lakes and ponds for catch and release and an amphitheater for live music concerts. There are three dog parks, sports equipment loans, a pro shop and laundry facilities.

Sun Outdoors Paso Robles

3800 Golden Hill Road, Paso Robles CA 93446

Info bit.ly/3Cukzgy

This luxury resort is situated in the Paso Robles wine region, near the Pacific Coast. Amenities, include two outdoor swimming pools, spas, splash pad, playground, bikes, community center, putting green, game arcade, Field and Fork Restaurant and Bar, fire pits, a wellness center, fitness classes, wifi, cable tv, laundry, golf carts, billiards and dog park. Enjoy outdoor movie nights, onsite wine tasting and bocce ball, as well. 