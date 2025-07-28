Child and parent struck by vehicle, transported to hospital 

A child and parent were struck by a vehicle at the 26100 block of Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia on Sunday evening, according to Capt. Sheila Kelliher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The initial call reported that someone was struck by a vehicle, and officers were dispatched at 4:59 p.m., according to Officer Megan Curtiss with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

Officers arrived on the scene at 5:02 p.m. due to being in the nearby area, Curtiss said.

At least one victim was airlifted to the nearest hospital, according to Curtiss.

There is no additional information at the time of this publication, according to Curtiss.