Do You Wanna Build a Sandcastle? 

Remember how much fun it was to take a plastic pail and shovel to the beach and spend hours in the sand building sandcastles? I remember being so upset when the waves rushed on shore to devour my prized creation before my mom came down to the shoreline to see what I had made.

But I soon came to understand that sandcastles are always just temporary and you can have as much fun watching them get washed away as you do in building these fragile artworks.

The older I get the more I realize that building sandcastles isn’t just for children. It is a fun, creative activity for all ages.

San Diego Sand Castles

Info www.sandiegosand.com

Everyone can build a sandcastle, but if you want to have fun and learn to build an “awesome” sandcastle sign up for a lesson with San Diego Sand Castles. Yes, there really is a company that will help you take your sandcastle game to a new level.

Sand Diego Sand Castles has earned recognition as TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice 2024 and numerous five-star reviews.

It is one of the most unique activities in Southern California, and a great way to spend a few hours on the beach. Learn how the professionals build sandcastles with hard-core tools, equipment and techniques.

You don’t have to consider yourself an “artist.” This activity can be tailored for your skill set and your interests.

Enjoy an easygoing “fun in the sand” day or ask San Diego Sand Castles to teach you the most challenging techniques.

Children and adults can learn to sculpt like a pro when the experts show you how its done.

Sandcastle lessons run three hours and can be scheduled throughout the San Diego area. San Diego Sand Castles can suggest the best place to hold your lesson if you need guidance. Lessons run three hours and include all the equipment needed for all participants.

Learn stacking with forms, hand stacking, towers, windows, doors, walls, stairs, textures, arches, bridges and cool little sand tricks. If you have a certain sand sculpture in mind your instructor will help you bring it to life.

Turn your trips to the beach into an impressive exercise in creative expression with all the tips and tricks you learn.

Sandcastle Festivals

If you enjoy viewing the artistic masterpieces made by sand sculpture professionals here are few festivals you might want to attend. If you think you’re ready to dive in to competitive sand sculpting there are several contests you’ll want to check out.

43rd Annual Sand Sculpture Contest

Saturday, Aug. 23

Point Reyes National Seashore at Drakes Beach

1 Drake Beach Road, Inverness 94937

Info www.nps.gov/pore/planyourvisit/events_sandsculpturecontest.htm

Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the Kenneth C. Patrick Visitor Center. Judging begins at noon. Prizes awarded at 3 p.m.

All ages are welcome at this free community event located at Drakes Beach. Categories include: Children (14 years of age and under), families and adults.

Three prizes will be awarded in each category, along with prizes for the “People’s Choice” sculpture.

Only materials found on Drakes Beach may be incorporated into the structure. Do not pick plants or pull rocks or gravel from the cliffs. Build above the high tide line and away from the cliffs for your safety.

Bring a picnic and spend the day.

62st Annual Carmel Beach Great Sandcastle Contest

Saturday, Sept. 13

Carmel Beach between 10th-12th Streets, Carmel-by-the-Sea 93921

Info ci.carmel.ca.us

Free and open to the public. Free registration the day of the contest on the beach. The Carmel Beach Great Sandcastle Contest is on the sand between 10th and 12th Avenues. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with judging at noon, but participants are encouraged to arrive early to get started.

Competitors create a sand sculpture from any era they choose from Carmel Beach’s past.

Awards include the Golden Shovel (Best of Show), the Sour Grapes Award, and Best Theme Award.

Anyone interested in building a castle can enter the contest. And because bribery (non-monetary) is encouraged, it’s not unusual to see platters of food, bottles of wine, chair massages and other indulgences being offered to those in charge.

Pacific Coast Fog Fest Sand Sculpture Contest

Sept. 27-28

Rockaway Beach Palmetto at Highway 1, Pacifica 94044

Info pacificcoastfogfest.com

The Annual Sand Castle and Sand Sculpture Contest is a chance to use your creativity, have fun, enjoy the sun and build the sandcastle of your dreams during the Pacific Coast Fog Fest.

No experience is necessary and amateur teams are welcome. Family and friend teams can enter the contest for a donation. The contest starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday and the structures must be finished by 5 p.m. that day. Winners are announced Sunday at noon. The public can view the entries as they are being built and until the Fog Fest ends at 6 p.m. on Sunday when children are encouraged to take down the castles.

Corona Del Mar State Beach, Newport Beach

The 63rd Annual Newport Beach Sandcastle Contest, called Rock the Sand, will be held Sunday, Sept. 28. It is open to amateur and pro-amateur sandcastle builders and will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Big Corona State Beach.