Find Out the Legacy of Egypt by the Magic of Nile River Cruises

Nile River Cruises is a place of dreams, a country where history exists everywhere, the history of a place is in every stone, every temple and every wave of the famous river Nile. To travelers who want to feel like they have experienced this amazing country on a more substantive level, a has now become an essential element of visiting the country. The Egypt Cruise ships are included in most of the well-tended Egypt Tour Packages that offer a smooth touring experience through ancient wonders that Egypt has to offer, with advance historical’ exploration as well as first-rate comfort and hospitality. No matter whether it is a first-time visitor or an experienced adventurer, the Nile voyage is an exclusive and glamor expression to establish a bond with the Egypt core.

Who cares about Nile as far as the Egyptian history is concerned?

The river Nile is not merely a river, but it is a heartbeat of Egypt. Meandering down 4,100 miles through northeast part of Africa, it sustained civilizations that date back to thousands of years. The ancient Egyptians thought it was a god-given gift since they used the flooding as a form of fertilizing their soil and to feed them. Towns, shrines and graves were born along its banks resulting into the foundation of one of the longest existing empires in the world.

The Nile is still a living museum that is why a visit to this historic waterway by cruise is an intimate view to the glorious history of Egypt. You will be looking at places that hosted gods and kings in the past and all within a luxurious floating hotel.

What You Should Expect on a river cruise on the river nile

Be it a 3 nights adventure or entertainment or a complete one week expedition on the Nile, a cruise trip gives you a day being filled with adventure and luxury. As a passenger, you can expect the said experience as you will have a daily excursion, onboard entertainment, and leisure to enjoy various sceneries as the ship sails along the riverbanks.

● Luxurious Accommodations

Today Nile cruising boats are actual floating boutique hotels. The anticipated features are plush cabins with panoramic windows, gourmet food, rooftop sun decks, pools, spas and good service. Most cruises also have cultural performances such as belly dancing, music and Nubian performances.

● DailyHistorical Adventures

Since you will disembark every morning you will be directed by master Egyptologists to ancient marvels that have influenced the flow of civilization. See great temples of Karnak, Luxor, Edfu and Philae. Visit the Valley of the Kings that contains the resting place of Tutankhamun. It is a new chapter of the Egyptian story on each day.

Sample Itinerary: The Example of What Your Cruise Could Be

The majority of Nile River Cruises sail between the cities of Luxor and Aswan that are abundant in historical treasures. A standard 5 days tour is like this:

D 1: Leaving to Luxor. Visit the East bank (Karnak and Luxor Temples).

Day 2: West bank visit (Valley of the kings, Hatshepsut temple). Trail to Edfu.

Day 3: Visit of Temple Edfu. Then go onto Kom Ombo.

Day 4: Visits to Kam Ombo Temple. Arrive to Aswan.

Day 5: Monument of Philae Temple and High dam. A voluntary visit to Abu Simbel.

Cruise companies have slightly different variations, such as long or short trip, possibility of using a hot air balloon ride, or even a ride in a felucca (a traditional sailboat).

How Nile Cruise is Complemented by Excursions to Egypt

Reserving an entire Egypt Tour Package comprised of a Nile River Cruise will make your trip much easier. The travel experts design such packages to ensure you have a stress-free and an all-inclusive experience.

What’s Included:

● Airport meet & greet

● 4-/5-star hotels of Cairo and other cities

● Sleeping ticket or domestic flights tickets

● Guided Cruise on the Nile (357 nights)

● Access to primary sites tickets

● Egyptologist guides will be licensed

● Meals, transfers and optional excursions

In tour packages, the land tours in Cairo and Alexandria are usually combined with the cruise part, so you have tour a complete picture of Egypt – pyramids and onto the banks of the river.

The Best Places You Will Be Visiting

Among the highlights in the cruise as well as the overall Egypt tour, the following are some of the best ones:

Cairo

One experience of Egypt tour is not considered complete without a visit of Great Pyramids of Giza, the Sphinx along with Egyptian Museum. The lively Bazaar of Cairo and Islamic buildings provide a contrast to the peaceful calm of Nile.

Luxor

Luxor was a former southern capital of Egypt; it is a museum of monuments with such treasures as the enormous Karnak Temple, and the secrets of the Valley of the Kings.

Aswan

With its laid back atmosphere and Nubian culture, Aswan has the beautiful Philae Temple, the High dam and the chance to go felucca sailing and seeing the local villages.

Abu Simbel

Having said that, this temple complex constructed by Ramses II though not in every itinerary deal is one of the most breathtaking sites in Egypt. This is an additional or optional tour in many tour packages.

To whom is This Experience Valuable?

The Nile River Cruises and the Egypt Tour Packages are suitable regardless of the variety of the traveller:

Couples: Candle light dinner and romantic sunset, and luxurious rooms.

Family rooms: Educative to children, comfortable to their parents.

Solo travellers: Travelling with a group helps them feel part of the group and feel secure.

Retirees: Smooth lifestyle and cultural life enrichment.

Fashionable shoppers: 5 stars facilities in one of the most extraordinary destinations of the globe.

When to Go

Although Egypt is open to tourism all year around, the months in October to April are the best to cruise the Nile because the weather is cool hence sightseeing is easy.

Shoulder Season: October, November and March (Spring break!)

May-September- Low Season ( Hot weather, but good deals )

Top Tips to make you Travel

Smart packing: Include lightweight clothes, walking shoes, sun glasses and a hat.

Take local currency: to tip and small purchases at local markets.

Drink water: the dry conditions that prevail in Egypt are likely to surprise travelers.

Be sensitive to the culture: Dress decently at the religious and rural areas.

Conclusion:

Visiting Egypt is not only about sightseeing monuments, but about feeling the soul of such civilization which influenced the world. Nile River Cruises enable you to cruise through this history in style and comfort, whereas all Egypt Tour Packages make sure that you have all the details in mind. Visit the gigantic temples of ancient pharaohs, witness the peaceful Nile at sunset the journey will leave you with memorable memories that may last a life time.

Has it happened to you to ever feel you would like to stand at the bottom of the pyramid, to make your way in the burrowed tombs, to cruise the most famous river worldwide, – then Egypt is here. Make your adventure start where history originated.